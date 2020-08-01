SARASOTA — Sarasota County's Public Works Department is inviting the community to participate in the second Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan virtual workshop at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Bicycle Pedestrian and Trails coordinator Patrick Lui said the master plan focuses on road connections and mobility options, updated for transportation trends.
"Community members are encouraged to participate in the workshop to share input on the consultant's findings and have a voice in the development of our community's mobility system," he said.
The updated plan is expected to be completed later this fall.
The first workshop, held in December 2019, focused on plan development and information gathering. The second workshop planned for Aug. 4 will present consultant Tindale Oliver's initial draft findings.
Adopted in October 2013, the plan provides the framework to promote efficient and safe bicycle and pedestrian travel throughout the county.
The plan, which is scheduled to be updated every five years, focuses on several guiding components including an inventory of existing facilities, a crash analysis and a facility needs assessment.
In addition to the master plan updates, Tindale Oilver will also develop a Complete Streets Implementation Plan and Vision Zero Policy. These new chapters of the masterplan will help adopt standard policies for on-street and off-street treatments, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all, according to county documents.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. The hour-long presentation will also be recorded and available for those not able to attend live.
To register for the workshop visit: Register.gotowebinar.com/register/2147180590957320206
View the virtual presentation after Aug. 4, at: https://www.scgov.net/government/public-works/transportation-planning/bicycle-and-pedestrian-planning/bicycle-and-pedestrian-master-plan-update
