Deputy Joshua Welge received the Life Saving Award from Sheriff Tom Knight recently for his efforts on Aug. 8 that saved a man following an attempted suicide.
The victim’s wife reported her 57-year-old husband sent her text messages and photos alluding to taking his own life by hanging. Deputy Welge was first to respond and attempted to make entry into the garage however, the main door was down, and the exterior door was locked.
Deputy Welge looked in the garage window and could see the victim hanging by an electrical cord, suffering obvious signs of an attempted suicide.
Welge ran to the front of the home and kicked in the front door, gaining access to the inside of the home and eventually, the garage.
Welge worked quickly to cut the electrical cord while paramedics held the victim, who was limp and unconscious.
Together, first responders lowered the victim to the floor while Deputy Welge cut the noose that was bound tightly around the victim’s neck. Once the victim’s airway was free, he began coughing up blood and breathing on his own.
The victim regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital where he survived.
“The quick actions of Deputy Welge and paramedics ultimately resulted in the preservation of this man’s life,” Knight said.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Soper, 30, 200 block of Capri Ave., Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, probation violation. Bond: none.
George Dupree, 52, 800 block of Gardens Edge Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.
Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Jamie Proffitt, 38, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Khalid Bouhamid, 56, 400 block of Maggiore Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Alexander Aubert, 37, 700 block of Glorioso Dr., Venice. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, probation violation. Bond: none.
Jovan Edmonds, 23, no address provided. Charges: two counts of kidnap, two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Eugene Matney, 36, 500 block of Sheridan Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $3,000.
Jessica Templeton, 34, 600 block of King St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $20,000.
Brian Andrews, 44, 500 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $10,000.
Daniel McGlynn, 53, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County hold for DUI. Bond: $9,500.
Anthony Pajer, 33, 1100 Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of narcotics equipment, attached registration not assigned to license plate and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $740.
Joni Eorio, 29, 100 block of Abalone Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.
Teal Thomson, 28, 5700 block of Oxalis Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of narcotic equipment and driving with a suspended license first offense. Bond: $2,120.
Tiffanie Soucie, 33, 200 block of North Barona Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $15,000.
Patrick Anderson, 26, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County probation violation. Bond: none.
Dylan Hawk-Filicky, 22, 5200 block of Athens Way, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (THC wax). Bond: $7,500.
James Jordan, 28, 200 block of Avenues des Parques, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, narcotic equipment possession. Bond: $12,000.
Moneil Wooten, 33, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charge: second degree arson. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:
Stephen Broza, 52, 700 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
Ronald Coffey, 47, 1300 block of Cumberland Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Alexandra Herrera
