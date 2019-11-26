At the direction of the U.S. Army Corps, contractor Florida Dredge & Dock will be moving all the equipment used for a dredging project off of Venice Beach on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The contractor will be closing down half of the northern portion of the Venice Beach north parking lot before daybreak Wednesday morning.
It is unknown how long this process will take. Once all the equipment is removed, the contractor will remove all cones and reopen the lot.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the maintenance dredging project, which involves removing shoaled sediment from certain areas and placing the material on the beach.
