VNdredging103019b

SUN PHOTO BY GREG GILES

Dredging begins next week in the Intracoastal Waterway. Authorities are calling it maintenance work to remove shoaling.

VENICE - A dredging project in Venice is ready to go on the Intracoastal Waterway. Two dredges have been staged at Venice Marine Park.

The project involves removal of shoaled sediment from both sides of the north bridge, and north and south of Snake Island.

The dredged sand will be placed on the beach and nearshore area near the Venice jetties. The project is scheduled to run for several months and be completed before the end of the 2019.

Active dredging begins in early November. This will include bringing equipment to the staging areas and laying the pipeline that will deliver the dredge material to the placement location.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments