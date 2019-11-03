VENICE — A dredging project in Venice is ready to go on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Two dredges have already been staged at Venice Marina Park.
The project involves removal of shoaled sediment from both sides of the north bridge, and north and south of Snake Island.
The dredged sand will be placed on the beach and nearshore area near the Venice jetties. The project is scheduled to run for several months and be completed before the end of the 2019.
“Over time, coastal processes have resulted in significant shoaling and deposition of sediment within the waterway, and maintaining long-term navigation requires the removal of these sediments,” said James Yocum, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in a news release.
“Construction crews began mobilizing in the area around Oct. 15,” Yocum said. “This includes bringing equipment to the staging areas and laying pipeline that will deliver the dredge material to the placement location.”
Active dredging begins in early November.
The main staging area is next to the Historic Venice Train depot, south of the Venice Marina Park, where construction teams will load the dredge throughout the duration of the project.
A second staging area will be at the Venice inlet entrance on the north shore, where crews will temporarily stage the pipeline.
The Corps of Engineers hired a vibration monitoring company named Seismic Surveys, Inc. to survey nearby residents and take photos of buildings and infrastructure in areas that may be impacted by construction.
“You may receive a letter informing you of this work, or the contractor may hand deliver the letter and ask permission to take photos of your property. You do not have to take part in the vibration monitoring or allow the contractor on your property,” Yocum added in the news release.
The area of active work will be closed during construction, which is usually about 1,000-1,500 feet of beach at a time. The rest of the beach will be open, but residents may have to deal with equipment moving from the beach access area to the active construction site.
“You may notice a difference in the sand that is added to the beach and what is already present,” Yocum said. “The sand is approved for use on the beach and is monitored for quality as it is placed. Over a few weeks, the sun will normally bleach the sand until it becomes closer to the color of the pre-project beach.
There will be noise, vibration, areas of beach that are closed for periods of time, lights, less parking, and changes in foot traffic on the beach due to construction, he said.
