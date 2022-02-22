Venice beach

The sale and consumption of alcohol is now legal on Venice beaches after the City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday in favor of the idea.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

VENICE - People over the age of 21 may now drink alcohol on Venice city beaches — at least legally.

Long allowed at Sarasota County beaches, drinking at city beaches had technically been illegal but tolerated by the police as long as people did not get unruly, Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said.

That changed Tuesday when the City Council voted 5-1 to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on city beaches.

But in a concession to those concerned about rowdy drinkers, the law will expire in a year if the City Council does not renew it.

This gives the city a chance to ask the police chief in a year if allowing alcohol has affected the conduct of beachgoers.

"In my mind, this is very clear-cut," Council Member Joe Neunder said. "I'm surprised this is an issue ... I'm a big proponent of supporting small business."

Neunder was referring to Jetty Jack’s at the South Jetty and the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach. Those businesses can now sell alcohol.

Chris Johnson, who operates Jetty Jack's, first proposed the idea of changing the law last month. He told council members Tuesday that he has received overwhelming support.


The only council member opposing the idea was Mitzie Fiedler, who said every email she has received from residents has been in opposition to alcohol on the beach.

She said residents who talked to her didn't seem to mind the idea of beer and wine but were afraid of much stronger liquor being consumed.

"They have a lot of questions and they have a lot of concerns," she said.

Those concerns can be examined in a year when the law is set to expire if not renewed, Council Member Jim Boldt said.

"This is a great way for us to have a backstop," he said.

Vice Mayor Nick Pachota recused himself from voting because he is an owner of Sharky's on the Pier, a restaurant that has a revenue deal with Venice for being on city land.

Council Member Helen Moore said she, too, was in favor of the new law.

"I think there has been booze on the beaches for 100 years," she said.

