SARASOTA — Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has announced a voter registration drive in recognition of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
“The right to vote is one of our most important freedoms,” Turner said in a news release. “We want to highlight the importance of participating in the electoral process and give people another opportunity to register to vote or to update their voter records.”
The drive will be held on Tuesday at six locations around the county:
• Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota, 3-7 p.m.
• Mid-County Tax Collector’s Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Road, Sarasota, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Sarasota Square Mall, outside Costco, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 3-5 p.m.
• William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, 10 a.m.-noon.
You can also register to vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections offices in Sarasota, 2001 Adams Lane; Venice, 4000 South Tamiami Trail; or North Port, 13640 Tamiami Trail.
In addition, a voter registration application can be completed and submitted online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or downloaded from the elections website, SarasotaVotes.com.
For more information, visit the website or call 941-861-8619.
