LAUREL - The Department of Health in Sarasota is set to host two by-appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru or walk-up testing opportunities for Sarasota County residents next week.
One will take place at the Laurel Civic Association in Laurel; the other at Heron Creek Middle school in North Port.
The testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
COVID-19 test sites at University Town Center and Robert L. Taylor Community Center, both in Sarasota, continue daily for anyone regardless of symptoms, and for anyone living in Sarasota County.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883, Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled as needed.
While these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
Here are the locations and hours of operation:
• Mid-County: Tuesday, June 2, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
• South County: Wednesday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
North County
The state run COVID-19 testing sites in North County are available for those who are asymptomatic and would like to be tested. Walk-up COVID-19 testing at Robert L. Taylor Community Center is for anyone regardless of symptoms, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The drive-thru testing site at the Mall at University Town Center is for anyone 18 years or older regardless of symptoms, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant transmission.
To date, DOH Sarasota has tested more than 2,500 community members for COVID-19 during the community-based testing events.
