One person died in a two vehicle crash in Sarasota early Friday.

SARASOTA - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman died after a crash involving two vehicles Friday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the crash took place at 7:35 a.m. when the woman was driving northbound on Cattlemen approaching the traffic signal at Center Pointe Drive.

An SUV, driven by a 56-year-old Nokomis man, was traveling westbound on Center Pointe and was attempting to turn left. The first car drifted into the turn lane and struck the side of the second vehicle forcing it into a traffic pole.

Identities of those involved were not released. The Nokomis man suffered serious injuries. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact FHP at 239-938-1800 or *FHP (*347) on a cellphone.

