Those on a putting green at the Capri Isles Golf Club were standing around scratching their heads Wednesday morning after an errant driver made a splash landing in a nearby pond.
Venice police officers arrested the driver, 41-year-old Jeremy S. Cooper, of Venice, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and destruction of evidence.
Police say the defendant was actively using drugs — more specifically huffing a can of keyboard cleaner — when he passed out at the wheel. The vehicle traveled over a portion of the golf course nearest Capri Isle Boulevard, launched over the sand trap, and into the pond.
Cooper then began walking away from the scene down a golf cart path when police spotted him.
The defendant then reportedly gathered up his belongings and started throwing away evidence.
A potential charge of driving under the influence will be pending the results of a blood test, according to police officials. Officers transferred him to the Sarasota County Jail after being medically cleared following the crash.
Police issued an alert Wednesday morning to avoid the Capri Isles/Gondola Park area so they could deal with the incident. All occupants were out of the vehicle and there are no reported injuries when law enforcement first arrived, police reported.
Cooper, 800 block of Capri Isles Blvd., remains in jail with bond set at $1,740.
(0) comments
