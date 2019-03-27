A Venice man driving a car succumbed to his injuries 16 days after being hit by a motorcycle while making a turn onto North Indiana Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released Tuesday.

The crash occurred March 10 at 7:45 a.m.

Troopers say Monroe Jay Kokin, 74, was in a 1964 Chevy Corvette within the parking lot of the Elks Lodge when he pulled out onto State Road 776 heading south.

He apparently never saw the 2017 Harley-Davidson driving northbound on S.R. 776, and pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle stuck the driver door of Kokin’s vehicle, and knocked the motorcycle driver, Donald Eckley, 71, of Englewood, and passenger Arlene Norris, 56, of Port Charlotte, off the cycle.

Eckley, who was wearing a helmet, and Norris, who wasn’t, were both transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health. They were listed in serious condition upon arrival.

Kokin was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced deceased on March 22.

Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

The investigation into the crash remain ongoing.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments