Law enforcement agencies throughout Sarasota County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Association national event to properly dispose of turned-in prescription medications on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has a permanent drop box at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, which is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
The Sarasota, Venice and North Port Police departments also have permanent drop boxes in each of their lobbies and will be participating in the event.
Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medication such as tablets and capsules are accepted. Liquids and needles do not qualify.
While boxes at each location are available to the public year-round, agencies participate in the national turn-in initiative to publicize the permanent option for proper disposal.
Medication turn-in is always anonymous.
Drug turn-in events address a vital public safety and public health issue, say authorities. Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.
Proper disposal of medication is also safer for the environment.
