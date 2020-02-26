ROTONDA WEST — Charlotte County’s wildfire in Englewood that destroyed nearly 250 acres Monday and caused 40 homes to be evacuated along with Tuesday’s blaze along Martin Luther King Highway in Sarasota are a warning.
Experts say low rainfall and cool temperatures are making for an even drier season than usual.
And with winds picking up, those recent fires are a wake up call.
Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey confirmed his department and others are seeing an uptick in outdoor fire calls.
On Monday, Sarasota County fire engines responded to no less than seven outside fire calls between noon and 3:43 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office 911 online dispatch log.
“It’s that time of year,” Carvey said.
Last week, Carvey began brush fire truck training for his firefighters.
On Monday, Englewood emptied all of their fire stations, Carvey said.
Venice fire engines were called out to man Englewood stations while Englewood firefighters responded to the wildfire.
“This time of year we get a lot of mulch fires … from people tossing cigarette butts out the window, whether it’s on the Interstate or here in town,” Carvey said. “There’s a lot more traffic this time of year, and the conditions are right. They could smolder and could pick up and intensify.”
“The biggest thing for us now is we’ve got to act pretty quick because of the winds,” Carvey added.
Sarasota County is monitoring the situation.
“While we experienced below normal rainfall in fall and winter, we fortunately had a wetter than normal summer that carried some of the moisture over into those seasons,” said Jay Bailey, Sarasota County fire mitigation specialist.
“Sarasota County has so far experienced a near average fire season in 2020 and we have not had any significant brush fires so far this year,” he said.
Residents are reminded that Sarasota County imposes a year round burn ban, one of four counties in Florida to do so.
