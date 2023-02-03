VENICE — Isreal Lee Rogner is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a five-car crash from December.
Rogner, 43, had previously been charged with five counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, along with other DUI related charges.
Rogner is now also facing a charge of negligent manslaughter with DUI and use of a vehicle.
The charge comes roughly a month after a man involved in the crash died. Authorities allege Rogner caused the wreck.
The crash sent five people to the hospital for treatment, including Rogner and Englewood resident Denver Gillean, 93.
After three days in the hospital, according to his family, Gillean died from his injuries.
Loved ones described Gillean as a "happy, healthy man" despite his advanced age, and active in the local Moose Lodge chapter.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office charged Rogner on Dec. 28 after he was found at the scene of the crash at South Tamiami Trail and U.S. 41 Bypass.
Witnesses alleged Rogner's vehicle struck the back of another vehicle, causing it to knock domino-style into three more vehicles.
According to deputies, Rogner refused to take part in sobriety tests at the scene. His wife allegedly told deputies he had been drinking before the wreck. His driver's license had only permitted him to operate a car for business purposes — but not personal travel.
Rogner, a Punta Gorda resident, had previously been charged with DUI in Charlotte County. He pleaded no contest to the charge, which was later reduced to reckless driving.
According to Charlotte County Court records, Rogner had his probation terminated on Dec. 1 after paying off the balance of his fines and court fees.
Rogner was released from Sarasota County Jail on Jan. 2 on $18,120 total bond for his initial charges. He is due back in court for those charges on Feb. 10, with a separate court date of March 17 set for the new charge of manslaughter.
Per the terms of bond, he is also required to avoid alcohol, submit to random alcohol testing, and avoid driving without a valid license or permit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.