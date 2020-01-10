VENICE - A opossum is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after having its head stuck in a hole in a Sarasota dumpster.
The critter was featured by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services in a social media post for "Wildlife Wednesday Feature."
"Officers recently came across this poor, embarrassed opossum," the social media post stated. "Now, first things first. We recognize that they may not be the 'cutest' marsupials in the animal kingdom but can’t we all agree, they need love too?"
The creature didn't have food nor water but "some major humiliation," the department stated.
"Lucky for him, our officers responded and took him safely into custody where a little soap and water did the trick," it stated.
The department noted it was sent to the The Paul A. Gross and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida "for additional emotional and physical support through his recovery. We’re wishing him the very best for a future with far fewer dumpster dilemmas."
The center said the opossum is doing fine and still under their care.
The center noted it is in need of bedding and could use used sheets, towels and blankets of all sizes and shapes. Drop the bedding off at 925 North Jackson Road, Venice between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. any day of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.