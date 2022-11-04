IslandWalk resident Jerry Boitano, takes a test ride on one of the e-bikes along Market Way in Wellen Park.
OSPREY – As electric bicycles become more popular, the challenge of how to handle old batteries has become an issue.
Locally, that’s where the Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead has stepped in.
Partnering with Call2Recycle, the country’s leading consumer battery recycling and stewardship program, and local bike shops participating in the program, Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead has added an ebike battery recycling program to its existing community services and programs.
“The underlying element to all our programs is sustainability,” said Chuck Butterfield, president of Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead. “This program is perfect for our mission.”
Ralph Monti, the director of Bicycle Programs for the organization, echoed similar comments.
“We’re pleased to bring this program to the Sarasota community,” he said. “And we’re excited to have Venice Outdoor Sports, Village Bikes in Lakewood Ranch and the Fit2Run Bike Shops as our drop-off partners.”
Those with an ebike battery to recycle can find the drop-off location by visiting:
