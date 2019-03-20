Local developer Mike Miller received a unanimous thumbs up from the Venice Planning Commission for a preliminary plat petition to build 20 townhouses along the south side of East Venice Avenue between County Club Way and Home Park Road.
The Commission’s recommendation on Tuesday goes next to Venice City Council for consideration.
Miller said he’s attempting to duplicate the success of the Tra Ponti Villaggio on West Tampa Avenue, a group of 23 one- and two-story courtyard homes with attached garages next to the Intracoastal.
Called Arcata del Sol (archway to the sun in Italian), the 3.26-acre group of lots is one of the last undeveloped parcels along East Venice Avenue. Miller said the townhouses would sell for $500,000 and up.
There were a few questions from commissioners that needed answers along the way to approval.
The first had to do with the fact that Venice’s new comprehensive plan doesn’t allow for residential uses in that area. But that turned out to be a low hurdle; the Venice City Council last year granted the property owner “vested rights” status to develop the land under the old zoning designation supported by the previous Comp Plan, which allowed townhouses, because the application was already in process before the new Comp Plan was formally adopted.
There were a dozen zoning modifications requested, mostly to recreate the Tra Ponti townhouses, with their smaller front yards, 9-foot-wide parking spaces and smaller driveway width, and numerous changes to lot sizes, to name a few.
The smaller front yard is what allows the developer to leave the existing dirt road behind the property in place, as the neighbors previously requested.
The bad news, said land use attorney Jeff Boone, is some of the vegetation the neighbors also wanted left in place will have to go to accommodate a dry stormwater swale.
In addition to handling Arcata del Sol’s runoff, the swale (and dry stormwater pond, which takes up a third of the property) will also help relieve flooding of homes to the south.
The engineering for the swale was designed to handle a 100-year flood, said designer Paul Sherma. The homeowner’s association for Arcata del Sol will maintain the stormwater swale.
Commissioner Jerry Towery said he still had concerns with compatibility in the area.
“We do have family residences with large lots (behind the property); you’re having very narrow yards and not meeting any setbacks,” he said. “I can see how that … could be incompatible.”
A number of nearby residents aired concerns about additional traffic congestion, noise, flooding, density and height. Two requested a privacy fence behind the alley to keep headlights from townhouse garages shining into their properties.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said the preliminary application was “difficult” to consider, partly because the addition of the swale wasn’t in their original agenda packets to study beforehand.
“It’s got a lot of moving parts to it,” Snyder said. “It’s clear flooding in that area is of paramount (concern) to the residents down in there. I’m hopeful. The engineer said that (situation) will be better (due to the swale) when this is done even though you’re raising the land” on which the townhouses will be built.
There’s no word on when the land use petition will be scheduled before City Council.
