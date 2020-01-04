An early Wednesday morning crash on U.S. 41 in Osprey claimed the life of an Osprey man. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Michael Allen Sanders was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of West Bay Street, around 4 a.m. in a white 2004 Chevy Impala. The vehicle lost control, traveled across the curbed median and the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, eventually colliding with a traffic control signal pole at the intersection. Sanders was killed. The accident remains under investigation.
