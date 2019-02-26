Venice Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at PGT, the North Venice manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, according to a press release issued by the City of Venice issued at 7:21 a.m.
According to VPD Chief Tom Mattmuller, a male suspect in a black hoodie approached another male in the PGT parking lot around midnight. There was a verbal exchange and the suspect fired two shots, which struck the victim in his extremities. The suspect then left the scene.
Gondolier Sun media partner WWSB is reporting the victim was allegedly shot while in his car at PGT at 1070 Technology Drive. Early reports suggest the victim was shot twice in the leg before the suspect fled on foot.
The victim is in stable condition and continues to receive medical care.
Police believe the shooter was specifically targeting this victim, according to the release.
The area was searched with a K9 unit and helicopter, but the suspect was not located. There is no suspect description at this time. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office established a large perimeter near I-75, using a helicopter and K9 unit to search.
PGT has accounted for all its employees and all are safe. PGT is open at this time, with a police presence at the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.
