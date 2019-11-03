VENICE — Early voting is up in the hyperpolitical city of Venice.

“What we’re seeing is an increase in early voting and mail-in ballots compared to 2017,” said Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, on Friday.

Early voting in the Venice City Council election, where three seats are open, ended Friday.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot has also passed. Election day is Tuesday.

As of Friday morning, the unofficial combined turnout for vote-by-mail and early voting was 21%, up from 16% at this point in the 2017 election.

By Election Day, it could surpass the amazing 39% for early vote and mail-in ballots cast in the 2017 city election.

“We have 1,000 more mail-in ballots cast than two years ago, and about 200 more early voters than two years ago,” Turner said. “If that doesn’t take away from the election day vote, you would likely see an increased turnout in this election.”

Voter turnout in Venice is typically higher than elsewhere in Sarasota County, he said. Some precincts in the 2017 election, the last odd year election, saw in excess of 80% turnout.

In that election, 6,301 votes were cast — including 2,469 by mail-in and 528 from early voting. Overall, 2017 turnout was 32.84% of eligible voters, considered high for an odd-year election.

On Tuesday, voters will select the next mayor and fill two more open seats on the Venice City Council, a board of seven.

If voting at the polls, residents are reminded Florida law mandates bring a photo and signature identification. If a photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who shows up at a polling location without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

The Venice candidates are:

Council Member, Seat 5

Nick Pachota

Debbie Sanacore

Council Member, Seat 6

Tim Brady

Joe Neunder

Mayor, Seat 7

Frankie Abbruzzino

Bob Daniels

Ron Feinsod

Precincts

There are nine Precincts (301, 305, 435, 511, 513, 515, 517, 519, 521). Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are assigned precincts and election day polling places based on residential address.

The precinct locations:

301 – Waterford Sports Club, 1460 Gleneagles Drive

305 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave.

435 – Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd.

511 – Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.

513 – Bird Bay Village, 606 Bird Bay Drive South

515 – Hotel Venezia, 425 US 41 Bypass North

517 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave.

519 – Emmanuel Lutheran, 800 Tamiami Trail South

521 – Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway

Total registered voters in Venice: 19,607

