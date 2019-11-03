VENICE — Early voting is up in the hyperpolitical city of Venice.
“What we’re seeing is an increase in early voting and mail-in ballots compared to 2017,” said Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, on Friday.
Early voting in the Venice City Council election, where three seats are open, ended Friday.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot has also passed. Election day is Tuesday.
As of Friday morning, the unofficial combined turnout for vote-by-mail and early voting was 21%, up from 16% at this point in the 2017 election.
By Election Day, it could surpass the amazing 39% for early vote and mail-in ballots cast in the 2017 city election.
“We have 1,000 more mail-in ballots cast than two years ago, and about 200 more early voters than two years ago,” Turner said. “If that doesn’t take away from the election day vote, you would likely see an increased turnout in this election.”
Voter turnout in Venice is typically higher than elsewhere in Sarasota County, he said. Some precincts in the 2017 election, the last odd year election, saw in excess of 80% turnout.
In that election, 6,301 votes were cast — including 2,469 by mail-in and 528 from early voting. Overall, 2017 turnout was 32.84% of eligible voters, considered high for an odd-year election.
On Tuesday, voters will select the next mayor and fill two more open seats on the Venice City Council, a board of seven.
If voting at the polls, residents are reminded Florida law mandates bring a photo and signature identification. If a photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who shows up at a polling location without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
The Venice candidates are:
Council Member, Seat 5
Nick Pachota
Debbie Sanacore
Council Member, Seat 6
Tim Brady
Joe Neunder
Mayor, Seat 7
Frankie Abbruzzino
Bob Daniels
Ron Feinsod
Precincts
There are nine Precincts (301, 305, 435, 511, 513, 515, 517, 519, 521). Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters are assigned precincts and election day polling places based on residential address.
The precinct locations:
301 – Waterford Sports Club, 1460 Gleneagles Drive
305 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave.
435 – Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd.
511 – Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.
513 – Bird Bay Village, 606 Bird Bay Drive South
515 – Hotel Venezia, 425 US 41 Bypass North
517 – Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave.
519 – Emmanuel Lutheran, 800 Tamiami Trail South
521 – Country Club Estates, 700 Waterway
Total registered voters in Venice: 19,607
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.