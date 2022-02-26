Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated four early voting sites for the March 8 School District and County Charter referendums.
Early voting begins today and continues through March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at:
• Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, Room 114, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Bldg., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
Voters must present current and valid photo and signature identification. Acceptable IDs include a Florida driver license; a state-issued ID card; a U.S. passport; a debit or credit card; a military ID; a student ID; a retirement center ID; a neighborhood association ID; a public assistance ID; a VA-issued veteran health ID; a Florida concealed weapon license; and any federal-, state-, county- or municipality-issued ID.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. today. Voted ballots must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night.
The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $.58 postage.
Secure vote-by-mail drop boxes are inside the elections offices in Venice, North Port and Sarasota. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m through Monday, March 7, including weekends, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, March 8.
A secure drop box is also available inside the North Sarasota Library early voting location during early voting.
Turner has announced polling place changes in eight precincts, effective immediately.
Six changes are permanent:
• Precincts 135 and 303 (St. Margaret of Scotland Episcopal Church) oving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
• Precinct 217 (Fruitville Ministry Park) moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota
• Precinct 321 (Colonial Baptist Church) moving to New Life Church, 5800 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Precinct 423 (Faith Lutheran Church) moving to St. Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota
• Precinct 543 (Alameda Isles) moving to: Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road, Englewood
Two changes are for March 8 only: Precinct 211 (St. Armands Key Lutheran Church) and Precinct 213 (Plymouth Harbor) moving to Holiday Inn Lido Beach, 233 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota.
Affected households have been notified by mail.
For more information, call 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
