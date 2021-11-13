VENICE — Large, heavy equipment and machinery will be working within the right of way in the East Gate neighborhood next week as part of phase 2 of its utility relocation project.
The work involves the installation of new water and gravity sewer mains and new service lines in the right of way and on private properties to replace old water and sewer mains located in rear and side property easements.
Next week the contractor will be installing storm drainage pipe and pouring concrete driveways along the north side of Gulf Coast Boulevard between South U.S. 41 Bypass and Groveland Avenue.
Workers will be installing a new water main, valves, fire hydrants and service lines along Groveland Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Gulf Coast Boulevard.
They will be performing exploratory excavation at the intersections of Gulf Coast Boulevard, Pineland Avenue and Myrtle Avenue in preparation for installation of the new water main.
They will also be installing a new water main, valves, fire hydrants and service lines in the southern right of way by both horizontal directional drill method and open cut installation between South U.S. 41 Bypass and Groveland Avenue.
For more information, contact Cynthia Fitzpatrick, Utilities Project coordinator, at 941-882-7290.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.