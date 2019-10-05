Paving

Repaving of East Venice Avenue from U.S. 41 Bypass east to Cherry Street starts Monday.

VENICE — The long-awaited repaving of East Venice Avenue from U.S. 41 Bypass east to Cherry Street starts Monday, according to officials.

Milling, road base repairs and resurfacing will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for about three weeks, a Sarasota County construction notice states.

There will be some lane closures, so motorists are advised to try to use alternate routes during the construction period, according to officials.

