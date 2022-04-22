VENICE — The likelihood of a recession by the end of the year is low, according to Florida State University professor Jerry Parrish.
Next year, however...
A metric called the “yield curve inversion” has been a reliable indicator of a recession, the economist told the audience Friday at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Breakfast. It occurs when interest rates on short-term securities are higher than the ones on long-term securities.
It’s neither a necessary nor a sufficient cause, he said, but it’s got a strong correlation.
There’s a yield curve inversion now, he said, because the Federal Reserve is buying bonds to try to bring inflation down.
He doesn’t see it working for a variety of reasons, including continuing high demand for housing, the high cost of shipping goods and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine, he said.
Parrish said he expects increases in housing costs to slow down but doesn’t foresee prices declining.
Florida continues to gain 1,000-1,100 new residents a day compared to about 150 people a day moving out, he said. That’s fueling a demand different from the Great Recession, when “liars loans” contributed to a housing bubble.
There isn’t one now, he said.
A nationwide recession won’t necessarily have a significant impact on Florida, he said, but if inflation continues it will be hard for the Federal Reserve “to engineer a soft landing” for the economy.
There’s also the matter of what it’s going to do with all those bonds it’s bought, he said.
The state has largely recovered from the effects of the pandemic but it took 20 months, Parrish said, because more than 1 million jobs were lost.
Sarasota County bounced back quicker because it’s not as dependent on tourism as much of the rest of the state, he said. It had made up its lost jobs by June 2021, though not all industries had recovered equally.
The education and health services sector is still down 11.1%, while the leisure and hospitality sector remains 75.2% below the February 2020 level.
On top of that, more than 250,000 people in the state quit their jobs last month, though some of them were people who were already part of the so-called “Great Resignation.”
The job market is in turmoil, Parrish said, and is splitting between people who can work from anywhere and people who have to report to a physical location.
Income-tax-free states like Florida are seeing an influx of new residents from high-tax states that’s contributing to the rise in housing prices and could have political consequences, he said.
People are used to getting more services for the higher taxes they pay and might vote for higher taxes to fund the level of service they feel entitled to.
