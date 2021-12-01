EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done. See Page 1A for this week's main story.
The Edgewood District may not be as well-known as some of the more visible historic areas on the island of Venice, but the neighborhood has played a prominent role in the community’s evolution.
Bordered by East Venice Avenue and the U.S. 41 Bypass, the subdivision was developed by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) in 1926 as part of its Venice project.
Nationally recognized urban planner John Nolen was hired by the BLE to design the city. George Webb, the union’s man in charge of the project, specifically requested Nolen design “some cheaper lots” that BLE pensioners could afford to buy.
The plat, located east of the railroad tracks and industrial area, consisted of 16 blocks arranged in a grid pattern.
Although Nolen made plans for additional subdivisions to be constructed to the north and south of Edgewood, those plans were never realized. Edgewood remained isolated from the rest of the BLE’s residential development.
“The Edgewood Section of Venice provided affordable housing for both workers and BLE retirees,” said Dorothy Korwek, former director of the Venice Museum & Archives. “Smaller lot sizes and less restrictive architectural requirements resulted in a variety of different construction techniques and housing styles.”
The modest houses were built on 50-by-150-foot lots with a mandatory setback from the property line of 25 feet. This resulted in a uniform street appearance regardless of the buildings’ design.
Most were designed with elements of the Mediterranean Revival style although architectural standards were not as strictly enforced as in other areas of the city under construction.
Building materials also varied from one-story wood framed structures, to hollow clay tile or poured concrete with a smooth textured stucco finish. The homes were mass constructed with as many as a half dozen built simultaneously by the same builder.
Building in Edgewood began in July 1926 when 30 houses were announced for construction with a combined value of $135,000.
Promotional literature of the time described Edgewood as a place where “the man of modest means can buy a homesite within five minutes’ walk” of the city’s business section. A special 10 percent discount was offered to BLE members with favorable financing terms.
The offer was good through Oct. 31, 1926. Empty lots ranged in price from $850 to $1,600.
Some private builders purchased lots and constructed spec houses while others built houses for individual lot owners. A February 1927 article in the Venice News stated that builders Carey and Walter of Plant City had constructed two thirds of all the houses.
Sarasota builder J.L. Latimer constructed at least a dozen houses along Myrtle Avenue, offering terms of 5 percent down and 2 percent monthly on homes appraised from $2,500 to $4,050.
Initially located outside the city limits, 75 percent of the property owners petitioned for inclusion in Venice. In January 1927, the Venice City Council authorized Edgewood to become the first area to be annexed.
By 1928, more than a hundred homes had been built in the Edgewood Section. The BLE abandoned the Venice project that same year, however, and following the Great Depression, many of the homes in the Edgewood Section remained vacant.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune announced in October 1934 that prominent New York lawyer and capitalist F. Kingsbury Curtis had purchased, and was repairing, more than a hundred houses in Edgewood for “occupancy during the coming winter season.”
Curtis, who owned Eagle Point and recently had acquired some 30,000 acres of south Sarasota County land, was offering the furnished homes for an average lease of about $300 per season, “and the selling price starts at about $2,000 to $2,500,” with long-term financing available.
An accompanying editorial stated: “With two men like Dr. Fred H. Albee and F. Kingsbury Curtis personally interested in the development of Venice, men of vision and resources, with its splendid physical foundation already laid for community enterprise, it looks very much as though Venice will set the pace for other cities on the west coast in a new era of prosperity. It would appear as though the dream of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, in laying out a modern city, is about to be realized.”
Some of the houses were eventually moved to the Tarpon Center housing area at the BLE docks at Venice Jetty. In 1943, the City of Venice created a park along Groveland Street on property donated by Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Mundy for that purpose.
The park provides “community space” that Nolen usually incorporated into his residential plans.
In November 1989, a total of 32 houses in the Edgewood Section were listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Edgewood Historic District. Korwek said the residents living there at the time were delighted to learn of the recognition since they assumed only large, prestigious residences could be added to the Register.
The district today is a residential neighborhood of quiet streets and mature palm trees. Local realtor Linda Bradway, whose parents built a house there in 1955, remembers it as a wonderful place to have grown up.
“It was all dirt roads back then,” she said. “We would walk or ride our bikes downtown. On Saturdays, our mom would drop us off for the Saturday matinees. At nighttime, when it was quiet, we would listen to the animals at the circus. There were no restrictions in those days. You could do pretty much anything you wanted.”
Pam Johnson, who also lived in Edgewood for a number of years, remembers the old-timers talking about how, before the Intracoastal Waterway was built, they would walk to Venice Avenue to watch the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico.
“I always loved that little neighborhood and its old Mediterranean style homes and bungalows where the worker-bees who built John Nolen’s city once lived,” she added. “I used to walk all over the neighborhood for exercise and I enjoyed the old Florida flavor of it. Some of the neighbors kept chickens, which I adored hearing.”
Earlier this year, the Venice Planning Commission ruled that it is no longer necessary for the owners of historic homes in Edgewood to first apply for a certificate of compliance before demolishing their residences.
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
