SARASOTA — Connecting the parallel histories of hatred and oppression among Jewish and Black people is the aim of a new local program.
The program was inspired by the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Herschel.
Called Impact Theatre, the program was created by religious and advocacy organizations to strive to educate younger generations about the common themes of oppression and persecution among both Jewish and Black people.
“I was saddened by the recent trends of overt expressions of hatred and antisemitism and racism,” said Bette Zaret, one of the co-founders along with Walter Gilbert and Bethany Leinweber.
The co-founders are each from the three organizations involved including the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Newtown Alive and Temple Sinai.
Gilbert, Leinweber and Zaret met about this idea to educate the community by utilizing students from across the county.
In this effort, 16 Jewish and Black students were selected from an application process.
The students, also known as “Agents of Impact,” interviewed Holocaust survivors and Black elders, who lived in the segregated South, with the idea of taking what they learned to educate others in their community.
“We want to change the trajectory of what is going on in the world right now,” Zaret said.
As one of the people the students interviewed, Gilbert said the students did great despite not being professional interviewers.
“It was a very intense situation at some points,” Gilbert said about the stories shared on the Holocaust and segregation.
Zaret mentioned some of the elders and survivors being interviewed might have shared things they never shared before.
“The kids are changed and affect change,” Zaret said.
As part of the program and education of it, the students will answer surveys throughout the process to see what they’ve learned and how the information can be shared.
Following the interviews and surveys, the students are tasked with creating a presentation about the person they interviewed. It can be in any art form and share how they processed the information learned.
The students will then share their presentations in a sort of town hall meeting on May 22, Zaret said.
Impact Theatre will also take the students on trips to better understand the two communities they are focusing on.
One trip will be taking the students on a trolley tour of Newtown in Sarasota.
“It’s important to us in Newtown to let the rest of the community know we did not just magically appear here,” Gilbert said.
Along with a trip to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Pete, Zaret said they hope to raise money to take the students to Atlanta and see important sites there, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s church and the Jewish Heritage Museum.
With the interviews already completed and the students learning through trips, Impact Theatre hired a film company to make a documentary about the project.
The documentary will aim to share the message with the broader community and inspire others to counteract the hatred and discrimination.
“Everybody wants to have hope and wants to make a positive difference,” Zaret said.
