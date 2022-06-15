Katrina Couch

Rotary Futures Executive Director Caitlyn Joyner poses with Venice High student and scholarship recipient Katrina Couch and Bianca Harris, the chief program officer for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Education Foundation of Sarasota County announced 32 recipients of its new scholarship, with four recipients being from Venice High.

Dmitry Kholyusev, Katrina Couch, MingLu Zhang and Sephena Jackson received the Jumpstart Your Future! scholarship.

The students will have one-year Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarships valued at more than $110,000, which will cover 30 credit hours at the Florida state college tuition rate.

“We’re so proud of these remarkable students,” said Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation. “And we are honored to provide this opportunity to high school seniors who most need extra support to realize their dreams of a college degree.”

In addition to the scholarship, all of the students will attend three workshops in areas such as financial aid, life skills and career explorations. These workshops are intended to help the students prepare for life after high school.

The Education Foundation launched the scholarship in February through the creation of the Shanney/Richardson Scholarship Fund.

