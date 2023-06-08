Scholarship recipients

Pictured are some of the students who receive a "Jump Start Your Future" scholarship.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

SARASOTA — The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded scholarships to 66 students across the district. 

The Education Foundation provided 59 "Jump Start Your Future" one-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship for 30 credit hours, valued at $3,400, according to a news release.


   
