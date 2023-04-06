SARASOTA — For the 18th year, Theatre Odyssey will premiere eight original short plays.
May 11 through 14, at the Jane B. Cook Theatre at FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota, the best of more than 100 plays submitted by playwrights from throughout Florida vying for Best Play and the Verna Safran Prize ($500) and Runner-up ($300) will be presented.
At each performance of these eight plays, a reprise offering the Best Play from the Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival is presented as a bonus production.
On Sunday, May 14, following the matinee performance in the Cook Theatre, an announcement and presentation of the Verna Safran Prize for Best Play will take place.
Records for play submissions and actors auditioning were set this year.
Gary Garrison, the author of "A Younger Ten — Writing the Ten-Minute Play" and "A More Perfect Ten," will be in town for the festival. Garrison is the co-executive director of the Dramatist Guild of America, an organization of playwrights, lyricists and composers.
As a teacher at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, he produced more than 45 festivals involving playwriting, directing and acting. He also has written an extensive list of plays.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and at 2 p.m. on May 14.
