By GREG GILES
News Editor
A semi blasted through an intersection in Sarasota on Monday afternoon causing a chain reaction involving eight vehicles.
The crash occurred on Fruitville Road near the I-75 around 3:15 p.m.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Gregory Werner Jr. of Nokomis was driving a semi trailer truck traveling east on Fruitville in the left lane, approaching a red light at Coburn Road, when he failed to stop. His vehicle hit at least four of the vehicles, with a chain reaction that involved the rest.
Werner suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle he initially struck, a 71-year-old Sarasota woman driving a Kia Sorento, suffered critical injuries. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Five other drivers and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while one driver was uninjured.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
