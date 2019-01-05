The possible development of an El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific could be good news for this area.
The Atlantic sees fewer hurricanes in El Niño years, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian LaMarre said. However, the conditions an El Niño brings, with rain and thunderstorms sweeping across the Gulf of Mexico after forming off the coast of Texas, can make the tropical storms that arise more intense.
Hurricane Andrew, in August of 1992, occurred as an El Niño was ending, he said. Though the first named storm didn’t arise until two and a half months into hurricane season that year, it was the most destructive one to hit the state until Hurricane Irma in 2017.
It’s too soon to know if there will be an El Niño, LaMarre said, but conditions are favorable. The Pacific Ocean is warming and the atmospheric patterns are already in place.
It just remains to be seen whether the warming continues. Reports come in three-month intervals, he said, with the next one due in April.
It takes five consecutive periods of above-average ocean temps for an El Niño to be declared, he said.
As of Friday, the water hadn’t been warm enough long enough to announce an El Niño.
And even if one develops, he said, currently it looks as though it might be too weak to have an impact on hurricane development.
It could still be devastating to California, though, Lamarre said. A half-inch of rain there can cause mudslides under normal conditions, let alone when the state has had thousands of acres burned by wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.