VENICE — Around 50 people protested negative campaign mailers they’d received recently in front of Venice City Hall on Monday.
Three seats on the seven-member City Council, including the mayor’s seat, are open.
Campaign flyers paint mayoral candidate Ron Feinsod, as a liberal pushing the anti-Trump agenda, and candidate Tim Brady as having “crazy ideas” for studying the correlation between the stock market and “planetary influences.”
Both were financed by the Sunshine State Freedom Fund PAC.
“It’s about the money in local elections,” said Tom Mehan, a county resident, holding a fake $100 bill with School Board Member Eric Robinson’s image on it with the heading: “Stop messing with our elections. Get dark money out of Venice.”
Robinson, an accountant, said he helps move funds into campaigns throughout the state — generally to conservative candidates — but not the Venice elections this year, he said.
Protesters decried funds funneled into the election from outside the area along with the County Commission’s attempt to redistrict.
“Fair elections,” the crowd chanted.
“It’s not right, all this money going into elections,” Nunziata Sebastain said.
Mary Ellen Ryan was there to protest the negative campaign postcards she’d received. She was there to support Feinsod’s campaign, but said she hadn’t seen the negative Facebook posts by Feinsod against his opponent, Bob Daniels.
Those call Daniels, among other things, “Bulldozer Bob” for what’s perceived as his pro-development position, noting his campaign signs appear on many construction sites. Graphics on Feinsod’s social media sites show Daniels’ face superimposed over a cartoonish traffic jam, and over a photo of a bulldozer on an empty construction site.
Monday’s protest was billed as a group of “concerned citizens from a variety of local groups,” but the news release to local media came from Debra Schyvinck, a Indivisible Venice FL spokeswoman. Feinsod founded Indivisible Venice.
Cease
Council candidate and restaurateur Nick Pachota, running against city code enforcement officer Debra Sanacore for Seat 5, said he had not actually seen the mailers being put out in support of his candidacy. None were against him or his opponent.
Anticipating they might come, however, he wrote a letter last week to William Jones, with the Sunshine State Freedom Fund PAC which sponsored both the negative and supportive mailers, asking him to cease.
“While I appreciate your attempt to support my campaign, this was not requested by myself nor anyone in my campaign and I feel compelled to ask that you cease further mailings,” Pachota wrote.
“We already have the issue of the Democratic Party inserting itself into a non-partisan race and I do not want these issues to get any cloudier than they are,” Pachota continued. “I am trying to run a simple, honest, and positive campaign and these campaign mailers have brought significant negativity to the election and I’d prefer that my name not be associated with these activities.”
Party politics inserted
Daniels issued a news release Monday saying he’d write a similar letter to the PAC if Feinsod and other candidates would, among other things, renounce their Democratic Party endorsements. Like Pachota, Daniels said he did not know who sent them, nor did he approve them.
In addition to Feinsod’s negative campaign graphics, Daniels said, Feinsod is running a party campaign.
“Feinsod has changed our election to a partisan race by taking money from several Democratic Party groups. $1,000 in checks. He started as early as July by taking a check for $250 from the Venice Democratic Party,” Daniels said.
Daniels also blamed the Sarasota County Democratic Party who mailed out a sample ballot endorsing Feinsod, Brady and Sanacore. Daniels called it unethical.
Demands
Daniels said he’d write tell the PAC to back off, if:
• Feinsod returns all Democratic Party money
• Feinsod tells his party to withdraw their endorsement, stop interfering in local nonpartisan elections, and follow local election rules
• Brady sends a letter to the Democratic Party returning any party contributions and letters of support
• Sanacore sends a letter to the local and state Democratic Party telling them she is a Republican and to remove her name from any endorsements or mailers
• The local Democratic Party sends a letter of apology for interfering in a local nonpartisan election
Trading barbs
On Sunday, Feinsod took a photo of his own mailbox with campaign mailers hanging out and posted it on social media, saying, “Stop messing with our Elections!”
He blamed Jones and Robinson, Feinsod wrote.
“The GOP dark money PAC’s have switched from fluff pieces about Bob (Daniels) to hit pieces against me,” Feinsod said. “Maybe voters are finally getting sick of the sleazy dark money invading our local elections because I got (a) message today” from an individual announcing they made their first ever local election donation to my campaign.
Feinsod told the Gondolier Editorial Board he’s offended candidates take PAC money, although he didn’t have a problem accepting party contributions.
Off the mark
Robinson said Monday he isn’t involved in any of the local campaigns.
“I’ve not been involved with either of the PACs involved in the Venice race,” he said. “The Republicans are upset at the Democrat Party PAC and what they’re doing, and the Democrats are upset at the Republican PAC. They’re both upset at each other.”
Robinson, whose CPA firm near City Hall was also the site of protest on Monday, said he didn’t think the negative ads in the Venice race were even helpful to the intended candidates.
“Whoever is doing this has been binging on ‘House of Cards’ or ‘West Wing.’ They don’t know what they’re doing. You don’t do negative ads in a low profile, low turnout election. You’re just giving the opposition name recognition.”
Robinson said he met Jones one time years ago, and talked to him on the phone perhaps one or two times since.
“I wouldn’t know the man if he walked in here,” he said. “He’s my competitor. He’s getting paid. I’m not. I don’t know why they’re coming to my door.”
