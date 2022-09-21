SARASOTA — Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has a theory for why he faced no opposition in 2016 or 2020.
"I don't know if anyone's nuts enough to do this right now," he said.
He also has an explanation for why he's "nuts enough."
"I love what I do. It's in my DNA," he said in a recent Zoom presentation to Miracle on the Key, a bipartisan group on Longboat Key that's exploring common ground between Democrats and Republicans.
There could be something to that. He was the supervisor in DeSoto County before joining the SOE office in Sarasota County in 2011 — the only person in the history of the state to hold the job in more than one county, he said.
He's the first man to hold the job in Sarasota County since, 1950, he said, and the ninth supervisor overall, and he's president-elect of the Florida Supervisors of Elections statewide association.
Before coming here, he was a City Council member and vice mayor in Arcadia, first elected at age 23, according to his bio on the SOE website.
He considers his position a crucial one.
"I don't know if there's a more important job in local government," he said.
All he has to do is ensure that elections involving hundreds of thousands of voters and more than 100 ballot styles run like clockwork as many as several times a year.
Among the tasks that go into making that happen are processing registrations and updates; maintaining voter rolls; preparing ballots; sending out sample ballots and vote-by-mail ballots; recruiting hundreds of poll workers; coordinating precincts; counting ballots; and reporting results accurately and quickly.
Florida allows the counting of vote-by-mail ballots before the election, so 99% of them are already tallied by the time the polls close on election night, he said.
They've also been through signature verification by then, with any voter whose ballot is flagged being given a chance to "cure" the problem.
Hundreds of ballots can come in without a signature, or with one that doesn't match what the SOE office has on file, he said.
"Whatever their signature is, is their signature … as long as it's on file," he said.
He used his presentation to share some information about Florida's election process:
• Although people can vote by mail in any election, the state doesn't automatically send out mail-in ballots. They have to be requested, and the request is good for two years before it has to be renewed.
• Political parties can appoint poll watchers but they're only allowed to interact with the SOE chief in the precinct.
• There's no law enforcement presence inside precincts because they're required by law to stay at least 150 feet away unless requested to enter by the SOE's office or a poll worker.
• Voter rolls are updated on a regular basis using Social Security data, vital statistics reports of deaths and Postal Service change of address information.
In addition, Florida is one of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that are part of the Electronic Registration Information Center, whose mission is "to improve the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens," according to its website.
"You've picked me as the custodian of this, but it's your process, your elections," Turner said.
