VENICE — First responders, including local police and countywide firefighters groups, have endorsed a slate of candidates for three open Venice City Council seats.
They are: Bob Daniels for mayor, Nick Pachota for Seat 5 along with Joe Neunder for Seat 6.
Jeff Cripe, a Venice firefighter who sat on a committee made up of municipalities and county firefighters, represented by the local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said it was a clear choice for the slate.
In some ways, the choices were easy. Pachota is one of them, a former first responder. Daniels and Neunder are also known entities, Daniels for his nine years on Council and Neunder for his two years of experience on the Sarasota County Planning Commission.
Their opponents are newer to Venice and haven’t spent much time at City Hall, Cripe said.
Daniels in particular, Cripe said, was chosen because “he’s a known entity.”
“We haven’t always agreed with Bob Daniels’ positions, but we know where he’s coming from,” Cripe said. “He’s very thorough, and thoughtful, and will listen to your positions. We know he will always give our positions a thorough vetting. We know we will be heard.”
“We endorsed who we wanted to support, and didn’t endorse who we didn’t want,” he emphasized.
In a separate action, the rank and file members of the Venice Police Department association endorsed the exact same slate. A representative for the union could not be reached for comment.
Former firefighter and three-term councilman Earl Midlam called it a unique election.
“We haven’t seen that — both fire and police endorsements in the same election cycle — in some time. It’s a sign of modern times … the associations getting more involved,” Midlam said.
GOP criticizes Democrats
The Republican Party of Sarasota County’s executive committee issued a email blast to its membership recently criticizing the Democratic Party for publicly supporting Democrat candidates in the Venice nonpartisan elections.
In doing so, it informed its local membership that it formally endorsed Joe Neunder for Seat 6. The party didn’t make an endorsement in the mayor’s race or the Seat 5 race due to an internal policy that states it doesn’t issue any endorsement when there are two Republican candidates vying for the same seat.
Forum drama
Former councilwoman Deborah Anderson, who sits on the executive committee, criticized the committee’s endorsement of Neunder.
On Wednesday, she asked Neunder a question at the candidate forum sponsored by the Venice Aviation Society, Inc. at City Hall. Neunder responded stating he would do better than to attend 60% of the council meeting should he be elected. It was a reference to Anderson’s attendance record while in office.
Neunder said he thought it provided a moment of levitation in an otherwise serious forum. It drew laughter and applause from the crowd.
But Anderson wasn’t laughing, and during a break she confronted Neunder’s wife, pointing her finger a few inches away from the woman’s face Police were called in and Anderson was told by an officer to sit down or she would be removed from the premises.
