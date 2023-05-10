VENICE — People are moving to the beat at the Venice Community Center.
They are following the lead of Mary Lynn Szwebin and her daughter Anne Marie McHugh, at 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Thursday and/or Friday
Stop by to see this enthusiastic group dancing to Latin and modern music. It’s a Zumba class and they are having fun.
Every week, Szerbin and McHugh make exercise fun by following a routine that makes students just love to dance.
“Anybody can do it,” Szerbin said. “Whether you have two left feet, you are young, older or at any level in fitness, you can do Zumba.”
She watches the beginners to make sure they are not overdoing it, and encourages the experienced dancers.
One particular method of encouragement is to make everyone shout as they dance.
“There is certainly a lot of shouting going on,” Szerbin said. “It keeps everyone moving by making a joyful sound.”
She added that Zumba gives you the cardio you need and dancing makes you feel good about yourself.
Szerbin was raised in Ohio and always had dancing in her life.
“My mom and dad were fantastic dancers,” she said.
She auditioned for the Upbeat Dancer Show on television and appeared from 1969 to 1971. She has been a licensed Zumba teacher since 2007 and is licensed in all levels of Zumba.
“I have been blessed. Many of the students have been with me for all of the 15 years.”
Her daughter Anne Marie also is a licensed Zumba instructor. The Venice High School graduate attended college in Santa Fe where she continued her dancing career. She has three daughters and they all attend dance classes.
One of her students, Robyn Lomrantz, has been taking Zumba classes since she moved to Venice from New Jersey many years ago.
“I made my first friends here,” Lomrantz said.
She credits Szwebin and the weekly Zumba classes for helping her make the decision not to move back to New Jersey.
“I have found lasting friendships and continue to keep myself healthy by exercising.”
Suzy Smith has a number of medical issues but still attends the class weekly.
“I have a fused hip, two knee replacements, but I can still do this,” she said. “It gives me energy. I do have my limitations but I do what I can to keep on exercising.”
They say the benefit of Zumba on joints and bones is best described as “motion is lotion,” Smith said.
Smith pointed out that the people going to the class are nonjudgmental.
“I believe the more you move, the better you feel.”
She has been coming to the classes at the Community Center for more than a year and considers all of the students she meets as friends.
“They have welcomed me and I thoroughly enjoy this class.”
Jill Montgomery first tried Zumba when she was down in the dumps.
“I tried Zumba and it brought me back.”
Montgomery is a widow and an excellent dancer. She gets to dance again every week to music she enjoys.
Several times a year, Mary Lynn has a party for her classes. On Halloween, many danced in costumes and shared goodies.
“They deserved it after exercising,” Mary Lynn said.
During the holidays, she thanked everyone for their friendship and support through the year and welcomed the students to share food and desserts by meeting and mingling with each other.
The parties are always held after a Zumba class at the Community Center.
Mary Lynn welcomes drop-ins. Classes are held Monday, Thursday and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. The dancers said it is a good place to get healthy, keep up with your cardio while making friends and having fun.
The Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice, between the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and the Venice Art Center, on the city’s Cultural Campus.
For more information, contact Zerbin at mlszerbin@aol.com or 941-685-8445.
