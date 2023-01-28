SARASOTA — Sarasota County is looking for residents to help others save income and making the region become more sustainable.
“Energy Coach” volunteers will also assist low-income residents with saving water and energy costs at home, according to a news release.
It’s a four-day course on home energy systems and how to save water and energy.
“Participants will receive hands-on training and informative presentations about efficiency strategies, device installs and public outreach to energy-burdened community members,” a news release states.
It notes that about one in three Sarasota County households is “cost-burdened,” meaning that more than 30% of their income goes to housing costs — with sometimes 19% of that being in utility and water bills, the news release states.
“Outdated appliance” and poor infrastructure can contribute to the inequity, it says.
“Energy Coaches are integral to our Energy Upgrade program and help us to not only conserve energy and water resources, but, most importantly, help our most-vulnerable community members,” Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability energy program specialist Devin Beede states in the news release.
In 2022, about 900 residents were assisted by Energy Coach volunteers, the news release notes.
“And their actions provided immense benefits, helping residents save a total of more than $22,000 in utility costs and nearly 370,000 gallons of water,” the news release states.
Those interested need to attend all four training sessions, which last six hours. They take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 21, Feb. 27, March 7 and March 9.
“Topics covered include energy equity, efficiency-related financial incentives, energy- and water-conservation techniques and more,” it states. “Sessions feature lessons and field experience led by industry experts, access to energy evaluation equipment and more.”
It is seeking Spanish-speaking or bilingual volunteers as well.
