The inaugural Englewood Invitational Spring Art Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today and tomorrow, March 12-13, Englewood Elks Club, 401 N. Indiana Ave. in Englewood.
There will be 40 award-winning artists and craftsmen on hand to display and discuss their work, which will include hand blown glass, acrylic paintings, water colors, pottery, jewelry, oil paintings, sculpture, handmade clothing, photography, copper sculpture and wood carving.
The Englewood Invitational Spring Art Festival offers something for everyone. Art is so incredibly personal and everyone has their own style of decorating and enriching their individual space.
Come to the show to find a new and exciting artist. Building relationships with artists and supporting the original art that they create adds so much to the stability of the art community in any town.
Bring your friends and family to enjoy a day meeting interesting artists and craftsmen from all over the country. Food and refreshments will be available, and there will be plenty of free parking.
A little personal history of Englewood art shows
I ran my first art festival in 1985 at Englewood beach where the SandBar now stands. Back then, it was a fabulous restaurant/bar called Barnacle Bills, owned by a pirate named Bill Verdon and his singing chef wife, Annette.
At Barnacle Bill’s, you could get the biggest hamburger in the world, a hot steamer pot of Gulf of Mexico deliciousness and the best fish chowder I’ve still ever eaten.
We decided we needed a showcase for all the talented artists in town, and we made it happen with 22 artists in homemade booths, a wonderful harpist named Sherman (dressed as a mermaid), my sister Claire sporting a clown costume for the kids and Bill & Annette’s delicious food and drinks.
It was so successful that year that we had to find a bigger space for the show the next year.
The second Annual Englewood Art Festival was held in 1986 at the original Englewood Bank (owned by Walter Gault of Placida Fishery fame) on the corner of Beach Road and Indiana Avenue, where a Michael Saunders office now stands.
We had outgrown our space at the beach and thankfully the Albritton/Gault family stepped in and offered their beautiful property on Lemon Bay. I would have turned 30 that year. My sister Cotton was with me.
The rest is history. Original art continues to thrive in our little town. I hope to see you all this weekend for the Best Little Art Show in Englewood.
Project Graduation Booth at the Art Show
Don’t Miss the Project Graduation booth at the art show.
A tireless group of Lemon Bay High School parents puts together a lockdown Graduation Night for graduating seniors to safely spend their final high school time together — a wonderful send-off for the kids.
The pandemic has put the committee far behind its goal to raise enough money. They need help. Donate if you can. If you can’t get to the show, send your donation to: LBHS Project Graduation, PO Box 191, Englewood, FL, 33295.
