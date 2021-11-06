OSPREY — The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast welcomes nature photographer and writer, Mary Lundeberg, and her exhibit, Share the Shore, Nov. 7 through December.
Lundeberg’s exhibit highlights the variety of threatened coastal wildlife species that nest on our beaches, including least terns, black skimmers, snowy plovers, American oystercatchers and sea turtles.
The exhibit will be on display through December 2021 and may be viewed Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The opening artist’s reception is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the foundation’s Burrows-Matson House headquarters at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
Limited edition photography printed on infused aluminum will highlight beach-nesting wildlife and their habitat. A portion of the proceeds from these limited-edition prints will benefit Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
In addition to the artist’s reception, Lundeberg will host a virtual presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, entitled Beach-Nesting Wildlife and the Challenges They Face.
The one-hour presentation will feature her images of threatened beach-nesting birds, as well as coastal sea turtles.
A full-time resident of Englewood, Lundeberg is a conservation photographer and writer who celebrates the natural world. Her photographs have been exhibited in juried art galleries in several states and published in books, magazines, calendars, and newspapers.
She has won awards from state, national and international associations, including a prestigious Philip Hyde Conservation Grant from the North American Nature Photography Association.
