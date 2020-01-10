SOUTH VENICE — An Englewood man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Jacaranda Boulevard in South Venice, investigators said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Andrew S. Kieffer, 36, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to FHP.
Kieffer’s Ford F-250 pickup was traveling southbound on Jacaranda Boulevard in the right lane when it reportedly veered off the roadway to the left, jumped a curb, continued into the median where the vehicle collided with a tree.
He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
