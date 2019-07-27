Staff Report
ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives arrested an Englewood man who is a registered sex offender and identified himself as a minister Wednesday. He faces charges of possession of child pornography and failing to meet the terms of his registration requirements, according to reports released Wednesday.
Ultimately, authorities charged him with 500 counts of possession of child pornography.
Detectives learned that someone downloaded approximately 70 images of child pornography to an IP address in the area, the report states. Investigators obtained a warrant and on Tuesday, they went to the home.
After investigating, they arrested Charles Andrews, 66, at 81 Lee Circle, Englewood, the report shows.
“Through investigation, detectives learned Charles Andrews lived at the residence and downloaded more than 500 images to his computer including at least 50 depicting sexual battery of a child,” the report states.
Andrews is a registered sex offender convicted in 2006 in Alabama of sexual abuse.
“During the investigation, detectives learned Andrews accessed the images using two email addresses and a social media (Twitter) account; none of which were reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” it states.
The investigation continues, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrews’ booking sheet lists his occupation as “minister,” at Osprey Church of Christ. The phone number listed in several places on the church’s website has been disconnected. An email to the church asking for an interview was not returned.
Andrews was charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of failure to meet the registration requirements of a sex offender.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
