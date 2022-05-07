Englewood Sailing Association turns 20

The Englewood Sailing Association celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
The charter members began with the plan to teach youngsters to sail. Led by Warren Spear of Englewood, the small group included like-minded sailors from the Lemon Bay Rag Haulers, which was founded in 1990.
With many issues to be ironed out, the organization was registered as a non-profit, all-volunteer association. Their goal was, and still is, to instill confidence, character, and a feeling of community in their students through learning to sail.
They raised money by selling logos of local businesses that were pasted on the boats’ sails.
With that money and donations from the local community, they purchased six Walker Bay dinghies that had to be stored in Spear’s back yard. The dinghies then had to be trailered to Indian Mound Park along the Gulf.
The first class was a success. With many inquiries for more classes, they knew they were on the right track.
After several years of steering the ever-improving organization, in 2009 Spear handed the tiller over to Hugh Moore, who steered ESA to even more accomplishments.
Moore remained in that leadership position until 2017. During those years, he built relationships with the YMCA and Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub, gaining credibility for the fledgling organization.
Staub championed ESA’s cause with fellow commissioners to approve a partnership with the Lemon Bay Crew Club to build adjacent sailing centers on the beach at Lemon Bay.
At the time, ESA was still trailering club boats to the parking lot. When the lease was approved, ESA could finally build a fence, store the boats and teach in an ideal environment at the shore.
Soon after, volunteer members built a shed to store gear and a rack to store boats.
Moore and Craig Keller, a founding member, met with the WCIND (Westcoast Inland Navigation District) coordinator and learned how to file a grant request. WCIND, is a publicly funded organization that issues 50/50 grants for safety and education for Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties.
Since that time, WCIND has funded more than half of ESA’s capital needs and contributed to its success.
John Riehl was sworn in as president in 2018 and brought with him his excellent organizational ability. Riehl was raised in Venice and settled in North Port when he retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Air Force.
“He brought us into the 21st Century,” said Hugh Moore. Among many things, He taught us to use technology to run the organization.
“He (Riehl) expanded the programs offered by ESA and gave members more opportunity to enjoy the sport of sailing.”
Riehl also expanded the fleet and strengthened relations with other sailing organizations in the area. Due to his work with the county commissioners, ESA was able to expand its sailing center by half again.
Riehl retired as president this year and passed the position to C.H. Ritt, who spearheaded ESA’s first Lemon Drop Regatta this year.
The club began with six dinghies. ESA now owns 35 sailboats, including Sunfish, Picos, Quests, Holders, a Slipper, and three safety boats.
The club offers three Learn-To-Sail Classes for students ages 10-17, three Adult LTS Classes and continuing year-round youth programs.
The club also offers free sailing and use of its boats for members as follows: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday: Adults; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Families, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday: Families at an additional annual charge.
Family memberships are $25.
ESA is a not-for-profit, all-volunteer organization. Although student summer classes are full at this point, there is still room for students seeking financial aid. ESA encourages youngsters to use this opportunity to meet new friends and enjoy learning to sail. For information regarding the financial aid program or other information visit: englewoodsailing.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.