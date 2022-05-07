SARASOTA — Saturday, is the nationwide celebration of Astronomy Day, and you can count on the Suncoast Stargazers to bring you the biggest celebration in the area.
This family-friendly “wonderfest” is free, and it’s guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone’s face — whether they’re simply curious about the sky or total telescope nerds.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. at The Hollow, which is off Border Road near the Carlton Reserve at 826 South Moon Drive in Venice, FL, 34292
From 10 a.m. until noon there will be opportunities to observe the Sun, Venus and Jupiter with the sophisticated telescopes and expertise of Suncoast Stargazers amateur astronomers.
All day activities include a Kids’ water slide and bounce house, solar system walk, and family-friendly science fiction movies
Astronomy Q&A at noon — If you have questions about astronomy, space travel, even astrophysics, Howard Hochhalter of Suncoast Stargazers has the answers.
6 p.m. telescope workshop — Bring your own telescope so club experts can help you troubleshoot and use it most effectively.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. there will be a free drawing for a Celestron Starsense Explorer DX telescope. It connects to your phone to give you a mobile tour of the universe.
From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. experience nighttime observing of first quarter moon, the M3 globular star cluster containing more than 500,000 stars, and the M51 Whirlpool Galaxy with powerful star-formation factories at work in its graceful winding arms.
No need to bring a telescope — you can use member telescopes.
Admission to this event is free and there is no need to pre-register.
The Hollow is at 826 South Moon Drive, Venice, Florida, 34292.
May 16-17 — Total Lunar Eclipse of the Blood Moon
This total lunar eclipse will happen as the Moon’s orbit is passing close by Earth, making the Moon appear relatively large that night. Fun fact: This is known as a “supermoon.”
WHEN: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Moon will be totally engulfed in Earth’s shadow from around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday until about 12:50 a.m. on Monday.
WHERE: Robinson Preserve Expansion, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton
This event is presented in partnership with Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources.
There is no cost but registration is required. Register at eventbrite.com/e/304855459887
May is the last month of the astronomy viewing season in Florida until fall, so now is the best time for couples, families, and others to check out these Suncoast Stargazers opportunities.
Bring your family, friends, and your sense of wonder. Suncoast Stargazers will take care of the rest.
Suncoast Stargazers welcome the opportunity to encourage, nurture and grow ones understanding of the night sky.
The club’s goal is to help those who look up to better interpret and appreciate what they are seeing. For more information visit SuncoastStargazers.com.
