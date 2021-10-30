Enjoy Shamrock Park's special places

Do you remember your joy when you found a 4-leaf clover as a kid? Finding Shamrock Park is a lot like that.
The park is located along the Intracoastal Waterway in South Venice. There’s plenty of parking or ride your bike using the Venice Waterway Park trail. As you will see, there’s somethings waiting for each of you.
The Florida Demonstration Garden has nearly 100 labeled plants that can be adapted to your landscaping needs. It is maintained by The Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs) from the Sarasota County Extension.
The garden is within steps of the parking lot, and don’t forget your smartphone camera.
The Nature Center has ecological and natural history displays to help you better understand the intricate web of life along our Gulf Coast. Its Kids’ Center offers “hands-on” experiences.
The air-conditioned classroom hosts free lectures on alligators, Florida panthers, snakes, scrub jays, and composting. Events are publicized on Sarasota’s website at: bit.ly/2XOxpFM
The paved trail borders gopher tortoise burrows and winds through scrub jay habitat. Gopher tortoises are staging a comeback, thanks to state and county efforts to protect them.
If the temperature is between 70 and 90, you may see them along the trails, feasting on low grasses and berries. The tortoises burrow into sand banks well above the water line.
As they grow from a few inches across to more than a foot, they enlarge their tunnels. This creates opportunities for no-cost housing for mice, insects, frogs, lizards and snakes — nature’s answer to communal living.
Scrub jays are endangered and require a specific habitat, which is made up of low scrub areas, nutrient pool soil, and dry conditions that are subject to periodic natural fires.
Shamrock Park offers them all. The birds are quite gregarious and often get close to trail walkers. Scrub jays feast on the fall’s acorn crop. A single scrub jay can bury from 6,000 to 8,000 acorns in a season Apparently, squirrels have competition.
The tennis and basketball courts have plenty of parking near the park’s entrance. The colorful playground is well-maintained, with picnic pavilions, benches, restrooms and drinking fountains nearby.
It even has a “Free Little Library.”
The paved trails are user friendly for walkers and dogs (on leashes), bikes, and folks using disability support. Look for the muhly grass in October when the sun’s early rays create dewy jewels on the deep pink florets.
The trails are also lined with beach sunflowers and Florida’s own state wildflower, the coreopsis.
A short walk from the parking lot brings you to fishing spots along the Intracoastal Waterway and bird-watching opportunities throughout the Park. Why not take a picnic lunch, find a pavilion or park bench, and experience all of Shamrock’s special places?
The Park is operated by the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department with assistance from several volunteer groups who maintain the gardens, trim trails, perform litter pick-up and remove invasive plant species.
If you see the volunteers out and about, give them a “shout out.”
