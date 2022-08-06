SARASOTA — ensembleNewSRQ (enSRQ), the innovative chamber music ensemble, is celebrating its seventh season with contemporary masterworks, compelling new compositions, exciting collaborations and world premieres.

Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the group’s founders and co-artistic directors, have curated a six-program season that shines a light on the evolution of contemporary music in the 21st century.


