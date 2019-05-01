A Venice advisory board made a plea this week to be included in the city Planning Commission’s revamp of city codes.
The Venice Environmental Advisory Board voted unanimously on Thursday to formally request its inclusion in discussions about the environmental section of the Land Use Regulations, which are being overhauled. City Council has final say on the LDRs.
Advisory Board Member Ron Courtney drafted a letter that was approved requesting the advisory board be included in the Commission’s deliberations and requesting copies of any draft proposals that involve environmental issues.
In a letter directed to Barry Snyder, chair of the Venice Planning Commission, and Jeff Shrum, director of Development Services, Courtney said the board’s goal is to promote effective conservation and preservation regulations.
“I’m hearing it’s becoming a massive plan,” Courtney said Thursday. “There’s been assurance there is going to be an environmental section in the LDRs, but so far the Commission has mentioned meeting only with the Architectural Review Board and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, he said. “I’m asking for joint meetings (with) consultants and for any rough draft.”
“I don’t want to sound aggressive here … (but) we should be treated as an equal,” Courtney said.
“We’re just asking to be part of the process,” summarized Advisory Board Chair Tom Jones. “It’s the right direction.”
Solar snoozeIn other action, the board continued its research into waiving inspection and permit fees for solar installations. Told that might not be an option, the board agreed it’s worth looking into creating incentives for consumer use of solar, whatever that might look like.
Chairman Tom Jones relayed his experience installing solar.
“My problem,” he said, “is foot dragging by FPL because, frankly, they don’t want to lose a customer.”
“The stumbling block is having it done” through the utilities industry, Jones said. “Florida is behind in encouraging solar. We need to encourage the state to be more solar friendly.”
