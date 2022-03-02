VENICE — Two members of the Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) feel that they never got the ear of the Planning Commission when they were asked to comment on the land-use regulations it was drafting.
They made recommendations regarding Green Building standards, wildlife corridors and stormwater retention ponds and more but none made it into the draft, they said at their meeting last week.
Because of turnover and an absence, Chair Tom Jones and Joy Bush were the only two EAB members present who had participated in the process.
Bush had spoken at a Council meeting earlier in the month to express disappointment that the EAB hadn’t had more impact on the draft.
She said she didn’t know the extent to which the board’s input had been considered, only that it wasn’t reflected in the draft.
Given the pace of growth, she said at the EAB meeting, it’s not responsible to omit standards related to green construction from the LDR.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said he shared their sentiment.
Prefacing his remarks with “I know I’m only supposed to be liaison here,” he advised the board to present its recommendations to the Council as soon as possible and as often as possible, even over the course of several meetings.
“If you don’t present them, nobody knows about them,” he said.
Having attended the EAB meetings at which the LDR were reviewed and the joint meeting at which its recommendations were presented to the Commission, “I was sorely disappointed at the Planning Commission’s lack of questioning why some of these recommendations were made,” he said. “I did not hear you get asked a single question in four hours.”
Feinsod said he was “baffled” by the Commission’s decision to leave Green Building standards out of the LDR.
“We have a responsibility to focus on what’s going to protect our environment,” he said.
