VENICE — The Environmental Advisory Board has some ideas to help reduce plastic bottle use on city property.
Progress has already been made in that regard.
VENICE — The Environmental Advisory Board has some ideas to help reduce plastic bottle use on city property.
Progress has already been made in that regard.
Part of the renovations at City Hall included new water fountains with bottle-filling stations, and Assistant City Manager James Clinch is working on getting one put in by the restrooms in Centennial Park downtown.
City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the board last week that she's planning to have one installed when pickleball courts are constructed at Hecksher Park, across the street.
Unfortunately, she said, the project probably won't get underway until next year because she's having trouble getting a contractor on board.
The tennis players in the park would benefit from having a bottle-filling station now, Board Member Jeff Smith said. Some players have passed out and needed medical attention from his wife, a retired ER doctor, he added.
The demand for water at the courts is probably the highest for any public facility in the city, he said, or at least on the island.
Weeden said the courts are a potential site but noted that stations require water and power and are a commitment by the city to do maintenance.
It also wants to guard against people using a station to fill water jugs rather than bottles, she said.
And, she said, the enhanced fountains aren't cheap, costing about $2,000 each.
When Smith said that tennis players would likely contribute to the cost, Weeden pointed out that the city has a donation policy.
Board Chair Tom Jones suggested the train depot as another potential site for a station but it's county owned, Weeden said, so the city can't put one in.
He also said he has suggested to Venice MainStreet that it work with Tervis to design a branded water bottle that its members could sell as a fundraiser.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.