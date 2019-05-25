An estimated 6,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a Jacaranda Boulevard swale Tuesday after a lawn mower clipped a air release valve.
The incident happened around 4 p.m., and was reported to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The valve is located on Jacaranda Boulevard, 1,150 feet south of Portopalo Drive, and connects to a sewer line that serves the Venice Gardens area.
The valve was repaired and clean up completed within one and a half hours, according to the incident report submitted by Sarasota County.
Of the 6,500 gallons of sewage spilled, roughly 6,000 gallons were recovered using a vacuum truck.
Lime was spread on the affected ground after clean-up.
Follow up samples of the ground will not be taken and are not required, according to the report.
