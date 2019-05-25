An estimated 6,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a Jacaranda Boulevard swale Tuesday after a lawn mower clipped a air release valve.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., and was reported to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The valve is located on Jacaranda Boulevard, 1,150 feet south of Portopalo Drive, and connects to a sewer line that serves the Venice Gardens area.

The valve was repaired and clean up completed within one and a half hours, according to the incident report submitted by Sarasota County.

Of the 6,500 gallons of sewage spilled, roughly 6,000 gallons were recovered using a vacuum truck.

Lime was spread on the affected ground after clean-up.

Follow up samples of the ground will not be taken and are not required, according to the report.

