Epiphany rendering

This rendering from the December Historic and Architectural Preservation Board meeting shows the 7,970-square-foot addition planned for the east side of Epiphany Cathedral and the bell tower planned just to the north.

VENICE — Epiphany Church built in 1980, became Epiphany Cathedral in 1984, when Pope John Paul II created the Diocese of Venice, with John Nevins as it first bishop.

But in the nearly 40 years since then the original structure has changed relatively little despite being a bishop’s home parish.


