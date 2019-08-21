By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
As Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, approaches, anyone taking stock of the status of women in Florida will find a mixed bag.
On the positive side, the state has the third-smallest gender wage gap in the country, according to a report by WalletHub, an online financial services company. It also has the fourth-smallest gap in hours worked.
The entrepreneurship rate gap ranks 12th; the political representation gap is 18th; and the executive positions gap is 23rd.
Things drop off rather quickly and severely from there.
Florida is 37th in the minimum-wage workers gap and 45th in the unemployment rate gap.
Worse, the educational attainment gap among advanced degree holders is 46th.
Overall, the state ranks 36 among the 50 states for women’s equality, according to the report.
WalletHub analyzed 17 indicators of equality divided into three broad categories: Workplace Environment (40%), Education and Health (40%), and Political Empowerment (20%).
Florida was 18th in both Workplace Environment and Political Empowerment but ranked 47th in Education and Health.
The state’s small income gap helped its score in Workplace Environment because it was triple weighted.
Similarly, its relatively high number of women elected to state and federal offices led to the strong ranking in Political Empowerment
But the disparity in advanced educational attainment — the share of the population 25 years and older with more than a bachelor’s degree — counted for a full third of the Education and Health score.
Overall, Florida ranked just behind Mississippi and just ahead of Georgia.
Maine was the “most equal” state, with Utah ranked 50th.
The Beehive State was also last in Workplace Environment and Education & Health and 49th in Political Empowerment, losing last place to Louisiana.
New Mexico was the No. 1 state in Workplace Environment, while Hawaii was tops in Education & Health and Nevada, with two female U.S. senators and two female House members out of four, was best in Political Empowerment.
To see the study, visit: WalletHub.com.
